Beleaguered communications giant Yahoo said on Wednesday that the major hack its services suffered may have included software "cookies" planted by hackers in order to have continuous access to its users' accounts.

In September, the company said that hackers might have stolen names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth and encrypted passwords of around 500 million its account holders in 2014.

The revelation came after Yahoo CEO Marissa Meyer had announced in July that the firm had reached an agreement with Verizon to acquire Yahoo's operating business. The $4.8 billion acquisition may be endangered by Yahoo's new revelations.

"Forensic experts are currently investigating certain evidence and activity that indicates an intruder, believed to be the same state-sponsored actor responsible for the security incident, created cookies that could have enabled such an intruder to bypass the need for a password to access certain users' accounts or account information," the company said in a November 9, 2016 filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Our security measures may be breached as they were in the security incident and user data accessed, which may cause users and customers to curtail or stop using our products and services, and may cause us to incur significant legal and financial exposure," it noted.