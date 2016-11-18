Airbnb is expanding its services and turning itself into a digital travel agency. ‘Trips' is a new feature that will "make travel magical again," the company announced on Thursday.

Brian Chesky, the Airbnb CEO says the company is no longer just about home stays, "Airbnb is … bringing together where you stay, what you do, and the people you meet in one place."

Airbnb says ‘Trips', currently featuring ‘Experiences,' ‘Places,' and ‘Homes,' will also feature ‘Flights' and ‘Services' in the future. The service mirrors what travel agencies used to do before the growth of online flight and hotel booking web sites cut into that industry, and will compete with the likes of booking.com, tripadvisor.com, cheapflights.com and dozens of others.

Speaking at the start of Airbnb Open, a three-day employee gathering, Chesky suggested the company wants to become a one-stop destination for travellers. "If you want to travel, you basically end up on a research project," he said, telling the audience "We want to fix this."

Airbnb has faced criticism for everything from being an agent of gentrification to turning a blind eye to racism. The company has taken steps to address complaints of discrimination by announcing a "zero tolerance" policy for renters denying housing to people based on race. It denies playing any role in gentrification and homelessness, even though critics say Airbnb spaces decrease the availability of housing and increase prices.