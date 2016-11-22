TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey seeks arrest of 48 PKK and PYD members over Ankara bombing
The PYD co-chair Salih Muslum is among those named in an arrest warrant issued by an Ankara court.
Turkey seeks arrest of 48 PKK and PYD members over Ankara bombing
PYD co-chair Salih Muslum. / TRT World and Agencies
By John Jirik
November 22, 2016

Turkey has issued arrest warrants for 48 PKK and PYD members, including several senior figures, over a bombing in Ankara earlier this year.

The co-chair of the PYD, Salih Muslum, is among those named in connection with the attack that killed 29 people and injured dozens near the military headquarters and parliament building in Ankara.

The PYD is the political arm of Syria's YPG militia.

Recommended

Turkey says the YPG is the Syrian branch of PKK, which Ankara, the EU and the US have designated as a terrorist organization.

More than 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK began its armed campaign against the Turkish state in 1984.

Top PKK figures Cemil Bayik, Murat Karayilan, Fehman Huseyin, Zubeyir Aydar and Remzi Kartal are also among the 48 people sought under the warrant, Anadolu Agency reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye