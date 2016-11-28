Cows eat, sleep, go for long walks and, just like human beings, they also burp and fart, only a lot more!

Unlike people, they create a large amount of methane (CH4) – a greenhouse gas linked to global warming and climate change. But a new find may change all that.

Almost all animals release methane when they digest food. On average, cows make nearly 1,000 times the amount humans do, according to NASA.

Hot air

The methane gas is released from both ends of the cow, but mostly by burping.

To break it down, let's compare the effects of methane from cows to the carbon dioxide (CO2) from a car.

On average, a cow releases about 100 kg of methane gas every year. That may not sound like a lot, but it has the same effect on the atmosphere as an average year's worth of driving.

The 1.6 billion cows on Earth are responsible for 18 percent of the total greenhouse gases worldwide according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations – that's more than all cars, trucks, airplanes and ships put together.

An "udderly" unexpected discovery

There's good news though.