French judges on Monday found International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde guilty of negligence over a massive payout to a tycoon in 2008 when she was a finance minister.

Despite being found to be at fault, the judges did not sentence her to prison or impose any fine.

Lagarde was found guilty for her decision to let a dispute, over business tycoon Bernard Tapie's sale of the Adidas sports brand to Credit Lyonnis bank, be resolved by a private arbitration panel rather than the usual courts.

The court said she failed to challenge a 400 million euro state arbitration payout to Tapie. It is alleged that Lagarde's payout was a reward for Tapie backing Sarkozy's election campaign.

Martine Ract Madoux, the main judge, in explaining the absence of any sentence cited "the context of the global financial crisis," Lagarde's good reputation and international standing as reasons why the court did not hand down a punishment in a case that could have carried a sentence of up to a year in prison.

In their ruling, the judges did not see negligence in Lagarde's decision to seek an out-of-court settlement with Tapie, but they said her failure to contest the award to him of 400 million euros ($417 million) was negligent, and led to a misuse of public funds.