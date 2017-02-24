How does it work?

The ship, operated by Dutch NGO ‘Women on Waves', picks up women on shore and brings them to international waters where local laws do not apply.

On board, women are given an abortion pill and remain under observation for a few hours before returning to land.

The procedure, also known as a medication abortion, combines two medicines, mifepristone and misoprostol, to end a pregnancy. It is more than 90 percent effective for women up to 10 weeks pregnant.

Why did Guatemala block it?

Abortion is banned in the country and it wants the ship to stay away.

"The military will not permit this group to carry out its activities in the country," Guatemala's military said in a formal complaint to the prosecutor's office issued on instructions from President Jimmy Morales.

Port officials have ordered the activists to stay on board their ship, saying they had not declared the motive of their trip and therefore could not come ashore.

The arrival of the ship also prompted fierce protests by Christian groups.

"They say they are fighting for life and human rights, but it looks like murder has become a human right," said a protesting seminary student from Cuba, Gil Hernandez.