World number one Angelique Kerber's nightmare season hit a new low on Sunday when she was dumped out of the French Open 6-2 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.

The German became the first top seeded woman to lose in the opening round of the French Open since the sport turned professional in 1968.

Cutting a troubled figure on court a world away from the feisty player who last season battled her way to two grand slam titles, Kerber lacked the pace and power to trouble a fellow left-hander.

Kerber, 29, has struggled this year, withdrawing from the Madrid Open with a thigh injury and going down in straight sets to qualifier Anna Kontaveit in Rome.

But Sunday's setback, albeit on a surface she has no great affection for and having made an opening-round exit in Paris last year, threatens to leave her season in tatters.

"I need matches. I need matches where I can start playing and feeling my tennis. Winning matches," she said prior to Sunday's loss.

That picture offers the starkest of contrasts with a spectacular 2016 that also brought her major wins in the Australian and US Opens and a runner-up spot at Wimbledon.