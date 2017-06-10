WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libyan group says it has freed Gaddafi's son
Saif al Islam Gaddafi was captured by a Libyan militia late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled his father, Muammar Gaddafi, after more than 40 years in power.
Libyan group says it has freed Gaddafi's son
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan, June 22, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

Saif al Islam, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been released after more than five years in detention.

The Abu Bakr al Sadiq Brigade, a militia of former rebels that controls the town of Zintan in western Libya, said it had freed Saif al Islam on Friday evening, "the 14th day of the month of Ramadan", under an amnesty law promulgated by the parliament based in the east.

"We have decided to liberate Saif al Islam Muammar Qaddafi. He is now free and has left the city of Zintan," a statement by the group said.

​The parliament in the city of Tobruk is part of one of three rival administrations in Libya, evidence of the chaos that has prevailed in the country since Muammar Gaddafi's ouster and death.

Saif al Islam was captured by the Abu Bakr al Sadiq Brigade fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gaddafi after more than 40 years in power. He was later killed.

The uprising later plunged the oil-rich North African nation into a civil war in which Saif al Islam led Gaddafi's loyalist forces against the rebels.

Recommended

Rival groups and militias have been vying for control of Libya ever since, with the authorities in the east not recognising the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital.

The city of Zintan, where Saif al Islam was being held, is controlled by armed groups opposed to the GNA.

Gaddafi's son is the subject of an arrest warrant for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the eight months of the uprising in 2011.

Libya's authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are in dispute over who has the right to judge him.

He was sentenced to death in July 2015 by a court in Tripoli for his role in the repression of the 2011 revolt.

In July 2016, his lawyers claimed that their client had been released under an amnesty issued by the unrecognised authorities in the east of the country.

But the GNA said the amnesty, enacted in April that year, cannot apply to persons accused of crimes against humanity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54