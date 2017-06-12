Turkey's national football team defeated Kosovo 4-1 on Sunday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group I match, collecting three points with the win at Loro Borici Stadium.

The first half was a little shaky for the Turkish side, as the team was still reeling from the loss of Arda Turan. The player announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday in the wake of a verbal assault on a journalist.

Turkish club Fenerbahce's player Volkan Sen opened the score sheet in the 7th minute, but Kosovo managed to equalise in the 22nd minute on a header from a corner kick. Cengiz Under answered with his own header nine minutes later.

Turkey was in full control in the second half, as striker Burak Yilmaz scored in the 61st minute and Ozan Tufan added the final goal in the 82nd minute.