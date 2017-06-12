Turkey's economy grew five percent in the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

The rise took GDP to 641.58 billion Turkish lira ($173.78 billion) at current prices, the report said.

The figure was higher than that forecast by Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk, which had predicted 3.8 percent growth.

Growth in the first four months of the year was 0.5 percentage points higher than in 2016, which stood at 4.5 percent.

In a forecast published on June 5, the World Bank predicted the Turkish economy would expand 3.5 percent in 2017, up from its 3 percent estimate in January.

Last year, Turkey's economy grew 2.9 percent, down from 6.1 percent in 2015 and 5.2 percent in 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said last Wednesday that the government predicted growth of 5 percent or more in the medium-term.

Commenting on the growth rate, Muammer Komurcuoglu, an economist at IS Investment, noted that it was higher than market expectations.

"The seasonally- and calendar-adjusted growth rate was 1.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, suggesting a strong recovery compared to the fourth quarter of 2016," he told Anadolu Agency.

Weak investment

Komurcuoglu said that private consumption at 3.1 percent, exports at 2.2 percent and public spending growth at 1.3 percent had contributed significantly to the better than forecast rate.

However, investment growth was relatively weak again.

"It seems that measures taken to support economic activity since the last quarter of last year are working through private-public spending," he said.

"We have not seen a strong revival in investment yet. Leading indicators suggest an acceleration in growth in the second quarter."

Analyst Enver Erkan, from KapitalFX, said the improved growth was a result of improved exports, government spending and household consumption.