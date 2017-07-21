Exxon Mobil Corporation sued the US government on Thursday to stop a $2-million fine on the oil giant for violating US sanctions on Russia.

Exxon was fined by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday for signing contracts with Igor Sechin, president of the Russian state energy company Rosneft and a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The contracts were signed after Sechin was blacklisted under sanctions imposed in the wake of the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Exxon at the time was run by Rex Tillerson, who resigned as the company's chief executive this year when he become US Secretary of State.

The company pointed to comments from Treasury Department representatives who had said that the sanctions barred Americans from dealing with the oil mogul himself and not the Russian government-owned oil company he ran.

Exxon said that approach would have flown in the face of standard business practice.

"You don't ask your business partner to have someone else sign instead of the CEO," said Exxon spokesman Jeffers.

The Texas-based company says it was following "authoritative and specific guidance" from the Obama administration and that now the Treasury Department is trying to change the rules "retroactively" a year later.

Exxon took the government to court despite the fact that the fine, the maximum allowed, would have a minor impact on the company, which made $7.84 billion in profit last year.

Tillerson not consulted

Tillerson left Exxon late last year to become secretary of state after 10 years of running the company. He is now responsible for US foreign policy, which includes helping make sanctions decisions.

The State Department referred questions about the fine to Exxon and the Treasury. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Thursday that the agency was alerted to the fine on Wednesday.

A Treasury spokesman said the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) engaged with Exxon's lawyers only, and "did not discuss this case with Secretary Tillerson."

Tillerson said in January that he would recuse himself from matters involving Exxon for one year after his December 2016 resignation, unless he was authorised to participate.

Though the State Department plays a major part in formulating sanctions policy, former US officials and sanctions experts said it was unlikely the agency had a role in deciding the fine announced on Thursday, because it falls under OFAC's regulatory role.

The back-and-forth between the Treasury and Exxon over the 2014 dealings spanned both the Obama and Trump administrations, and started with a subpoena from OFAC to Exxon in July 2014, Exxon said in its complaint.

Exxon fully complied with guidance from Democratic former President Barack Obama's administration that ongoing oil and gas business activities with Rosneft were permitted, Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said in a statement.