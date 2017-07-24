Tension in Jerusalem continues to escalate after Israel on Sunday refused to remove metal detectors from the entrance of the compound that houses Al Aqsa mosque.

The UN warned Monday that the crisis over new security measures at the holy site must be swiftly resolved before Friday, as a top US official arrived in Israel to try to ease tensions. Israel installed metal detectors at entrances to the site, which includes Al Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, after an attack on July 14 that killed two policemen.

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov's warning comes after more than a week of tensions over the Haram al Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It is extremely important that a solution to the current crisis be found by Friday this week," Mladenov said after briefing the UN Security Council, which met to discuss how to defuse the tension.

"The dangers on the ground will escalate if we go through another cycle of Friday prayer without a resolution to this current crisis," he said, warning that violence there could spread "beyond the Middle East itself".

The crisis, which saw a weekend of deadly violence, was also discussed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Abdullah II of Jordan, a day after an Israeli guard at its embassy in Amman shot two Jordanians dead after an attack.

Attacks on Palestinian worshippers

Incensed at what they perceive as a violation of delicate decades-old access arrangements at Islam's third-holiest site, Muslims have refused to go through the metal detectors, holding street prayers in protests.

Palestinians view the new security measures as Israel asserting further control over the site.

While praying outside the Lions' Gate entrance to the compound, Muslims were again attacked by Israeli security forces after prayers on Sunday night.

On Friday, Israeli forces shot and killed three Muslims who were praying.

The spike in tensions have triggered international alarm and prompted the United Nations Security Council to convene a meeting for Monday to seek ways of calming the situation.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has announced he was freezing contacts with Israel over the dispute, said on Sunday this included the security coordination that has been credited with preventing wider unrest in recent years.

"They must know that they will be the main losers because we play an important role in assuring our security and theirs," Abbas said.