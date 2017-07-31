An official charged with overseeing Kenya's electronic voting system was found dead just over a week before the country goes to the polls, the commission's chairman said Monday.

The body of Chris Msando, a top information technology manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has been identified at the city morgue, according to IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

"There was no doubt he was tortured and murdered. The only question in our mind is who (killed him) and why he was killed a few days to elections," Chebukati told reporters.

Nairobi-based journalist John-Allan Namu explains what Msando's death means for the elections.

Msando was in charge of a system of electronic voter identification and vote counting seen as crucial to avoid rigging, and was the second in command in the commission's IT department.

All eyes are on this electronic system ahead of August 8 polls after its crash in 2013 led the opposition to accuse the election commission of rigging the election.

A source close to the IEBC said that Msando had helped seal loopholes that could be used to manipulate vote tallies.

He was also meant to lead a test run of the voting system on Monday, which was suspended after news of his death.

Msando was declared missing over the weekend.

In an earlier statement, Chebukati said Msando was last seen Friday night and sent a text message to a colleague early Saturday morning suggesting "that he was conscious and fully aware of his itinerary for that day".

A mortuary employee said Msando's body was brought in by police on Saturday alongside that of a woman. Both were naked and appeared to have been tortured before their bodies were dumped in a forest in Kiambu outside Nairobi.