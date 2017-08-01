POLITICS
Turkish scientists say black soldier fly could solve waste problem
The fly larvae can rapidly consume organic waste and break it down into high-grade organic compost, which scientists say is a perfect replacement for chemical fertilisers.
The larvae serve as excellent livestock feed and are examples of what is called sustainable bio-conversion. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

Scientists in Turkey say they have discovered that a black soldier fly could hold the answers to some of the country's biggest environmental concerns.

The fly larvae can rapidly consume organic waste and break it down into high-grade organic compost which scientists say is a perfect replacement for chemical fertilisers.

Scientists also believe that the black soldier fly and its larvae are excellent examples of sustainable bio-conversion as the larvae serve as excellent livestock feed.

"This is a closed loop system. We take the waste, then we feed it to the larva. Then we feed the larva to other animals like chicken. Then we eat the chicken. We can eat half of the chicken and the other parts are still a waste. We then give them back to the black soldier fly larva again. And then they become protein nutrition again," Esra Serbes, a biologist, explained.

"So, as I said before, it's a closed loop system."

TRT World'sSourav Roy reports from Turkey's Kocaeli province.

SOURCE:TRT World
