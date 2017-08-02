WORLD
3 MIN READ
Case against former Thai PM Somchai thrown out
Thailand's Somchai Wongsawat, a brother-in-law of deposed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, along with then-deputy prime minister Chavalit Yongchaiyuth, was accused of abuse of power over a deadly crackdown on demonstrators in 2008.
Case against former Thai PM Somchai thrown out
Somchai Wongsawat's victory is a also a victory for the pro-Thaksin, anti-junta movement. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

A Thai court on Wednesday dismissed a case against former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, a brother-in-law of deposed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a rare victory for the pro-Thaksin, anti-junta movement.

Somchai, along with then-deputy prime minister Chavalit Yongchaiyuth, was accused of abuse of power over a deadly crackdown on demonstrators in 2008.

Two people died and hundreds were wounded when police used tear gas to clear anti-government "yellow shirt" protesters who had parliament in Bangkok.

"Even though there were people who were injured and killed, in that event it was difficult for police to know that the tear gas would cause injuries and death in that manner," the court said in a statement released after the verdict.

His opponents accused Somchai of being Thaksin's puppet.

Thaksin, who lives abroad to avoid a jail sentence handed down for graft in 2008, was ousted in a 2006 coup but remains a major influence over Thai politics.

The Shinawatra family and their political allies are at the heart of a political conflict that has divided Thailand for more than a decade.

Recommended

The crisis pits former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin, and his legions of supporters, against the Bangkok-based elite which sees him as a threat to the old royalist-military establishment.

Members of the Shinawatra family have accused their opponents of political persecution.

The 2008 protest by the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) group, an anti-Thaksin movement whose street action led ultimately to the 2006 coup against Thaksin, was among the worst political crises in recent Thai history.

In October that year, protesters surrounded parliament forcing Somchai to escape over a back fence after delivering a policy address.

Police dispersed protesters with volleys of tear gas. At least 400 were wounded.

Wednesday's ruling upset former members of the now-defunct PAD. Some stood outside the court after the ruling and shouted: "Murder!"

The military took power in Thailand in a 2014 coup, ousting Thaksin's sister, prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54