Tourism on the rise in Middle East after two-year slump
Tourists are returning to countries such as Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey after a period of avoidance following terrorist attacks in the region.
Many countries in the Middle East and North Africa have reported a rise in tourist numbers following a two-year decline due to terror attacks. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2017

When terrorism hits an area, tourism is one of the industries that suffers.

And countries in North Africa and the Middle East are no exception.

With its unique landscapes, Tunisia's sites have been a great attraction for tourists around the world.

For some time, the country witnessed a sharp decline in the influx of tourists due to conflict and terrorist attacks.

But after two years, tourism in Tunisia and other countries has begun to show positive change.

TRT World’s Sara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
