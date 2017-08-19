WORLD
1 MIN READ
Crisis-hit White House suffers fourth major departure
The revolving door at the White House keeps on spinning, with Steve Bannon becoming the fourth major departure in less than a month.
Crisis-hit White House suffers fourth major departure
US President Donald Trump talks to chief strategist Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, US January 22, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Steve Bannon is the latest in a string of high profile departures since US President Donald Trump took office in January. Several other key figures have left in just the last few weeks. 

First it was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, resigning after close Trump ally and financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed Director of Communications. 

A week later, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Recommended

Then after just ten explosive days in his new job, Scaramucci was gone too - removed by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly.

As TRT World'sGiles Gibson reports from Washington, Bannon may not be the last casualty of this crisis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54