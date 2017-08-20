WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims
Egypt has temporarily opened the Rafah crossing to allow Gazans to perform Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims
Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

Egypt has reopened its border with Gaza Strip for a few days to allow more than 2,000 pilgrims to travel to Mecca for Hajj.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is considered a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime.

Egypt had sealed off the Rafah crossing, and the last time it was opened was for humanitarian reasons.

It is one of the only two gateways in and out of the Gaza Strip, along with the Erez crossing on the Israel-Gaza border, and the only gateway to the outside world for Gazans.

Recommended

At least 2,500 Palestinian pilgrims are expected to cross by the time Egypt closes the border on Friday.   

The pilgrims will join over 2 million others at this year's pilgrimage.     

TRT World 's Philip Owira has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54