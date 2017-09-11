Switzerland’s Martina Hingis and Taiwan’s Chan Yung-Jan won the US Open women’s doubles title on Sunday when they rolled past the Czech partnership of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.

It was the first grand slam title for Chan but the second in as many days for Hingis, who won the mixed doubles with Britain’s Jamie Murray on Saturday.

The victory took Hingis’ career grand-slam tally to 25, including five singles titles, 13 doubles and seven mixed doubles.

Hingis and Murray fought off a match point to defeat Chan Hao-ching and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the mixed doubles title.

The top-seeded partnership, which won their first tournament together at Wimbledon in July, pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0 with the win over the number three seed.