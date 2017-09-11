POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hingis wins doubles to grab second slam in two days
Hingis on Saturday won the mixed doubles title with Britain's Jamie Murray and on Sunday the women's doubles title with Taiman's Chan Yung-Jan.
Hingis wins doubles to grab second slam in two days
Switzerlands Martina Hingis (L) and partner Taiwans Chan Yung-Jan life up the womens doubles title trophy at the US Open. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

Switzerland’s Martina Hingis and Taiwan’s Chan Yung-Jan won the US Open women’s doubles title on Sunday when they rolled past the Czech partnership of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.

It was the first grand slam title for Chan but the second in as many days for Hingis, who won the mixed doubles with Britain’s Jamie Murray on Saturday.

The victory took Hingis’ career grand-slam tally to 25, including five singles titles, 13 doubles and seven mixed doubles.

Hingis and Murray fought off a match point to defeat Chan Hao-ching and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the mixed doubles title.

The top-seeded partnership, which won their first tournament together at Wimbledon in July, pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0 with the win over the number three seed.

Recommended

“Two in two days; I was Michael Jordan’s number 23 when I started here and now 25 sounds even sweeter,” said Hingis, who played the US Open singles final on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court 20 years ago, beating Venus Williams.

“It was an amazing feeling to play here in the singles final against Venus Williams,” Hingis said. “We were two teenagers making the finals playing here for the first time at Ashe Stadium and coming back 20 years later it is a wonderful journey.”

Hingis and Chan stormed through the draw without dropping a set and in the final did not face a breakpoint as they simply overwhelmed Hradecka and Siniakova.

Fittingly, it was Hingis who sealed victory with a thundering forehand down the line.

Hingis and Chan had met the Czech duo twice before this season, winning both meetings including the final in Indian Wells.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'