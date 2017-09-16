Harry Dean Stanton, whose grizzled looks and acclaimed acting talent earned him a prolific Hollywood career playing mainly supporting roles, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Friday. He was 91 years old.

He "passed away from natural causes" at Cedars-Sinai medical center, according to his agent John S Kelly.

Despite over 150 television and film appearances spanning six decades, including roles in the "Alien," "The Green Mile," "Pretty in Pink" and "The Avengers," Stanton was not a household name -- though his weathered, drooping face is instantly recognizable.

One of his rare leading roles came in the 1984 road movie "Paris, Texas" where his turn as a father suffering from amnesia helped director Wim Wenders win the 1984 Palme D'Or.