WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least three killed in Daesh suicide attack in Iraq
Two suicide bombers targeted a restaurant on the road between the northern towns of Tikrit and Baiji, killing three and injuring 34.
At least three killed in Daesh suicide attack in Iraq
An Iraqi man looks at the damage after gunmen and suicide car bombers killed dozens of people in two assaults claimed by Daesh, near the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on September 14, 2017. / AFP
September 20, 2017

Two suicide bombers killed at least three people and wounded 34 on Tuesday in an Iraqi restaurant frequented by militiamen battling Daesh, security sources said, in an attack claimed by the terrorist group.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in the northern town of Hajaj, in Salaheddin province between the cities of Tikrit and Baiji.

The terrorist group gave a higher toll of 30 federal police killed and 45 wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said earlier that "two attackers detonated their explosive belts in a restaurant in Hajaj, killing three people and wounding 34." 

"A third assailant was shot dead by the security forces," Maan said in a statement.

Recommended

Daesh said one of the two attackers was killed in enemy fire, while the other detonated his explosives belt.

A police lieutenant colonel said the restaurant was frequented by members of the Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation), a paramilitary force mainly composed of Iran-trained militias which has played a major role in the fight against Daesh.

The twin bombings came just five days after a gun and bomb attack on a restaurant and nearby checkpoint in the southern city of Nasiriyah killed 84 people.

That was the deadliest attack claimed by the terrorist group since their defeat in second city Mosul in July.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54