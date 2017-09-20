The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured 90 percent of the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh after overrunning five strategic neighbourhoods, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

"Because of the heavy (US-led) coalition air strikes, Daesh withdrew from at least five key neighbourhoods over the past 48 hours," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

"This allowed the Syrian Democratic Forces to control 90 percent of the city."

Daesh has pulled out of the north of the city and abandoned its grain silos and mills.

"IS (Daesh) is now confined to the city centre," Abdel Rahman said.

In a statement, the SDF said it had opened a new front against Daesh on the northern edge of Raqqa, describing this as "a feature of the final stages of the Euphrates Wrath campaign, which is nearing its end."