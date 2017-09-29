Only “miracles” can move Brexit talks far enough to fulfil Britain’s hopes of launching discussions next month on its future ties with the European Union, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been hoping to use an informal EU meeting in the Estonian capital Tallinn to harness what she describes as renewed goodwill over Brexit to push the talks beyond the terms of the divorce, now just 18 months away.

Britain had aimed to make a breakthrough at a summit in Brussels on October 19 and 20.

Two years have been set aside for the Brexit talks and Britain risks crashing out of the 28-state bloc on March 29, 2019, without a deal on future trade terms.

But Juncker, president of the EU executive, said the first stage of talks on the rights of expatriates, the border with EU member Ireland and the financial settlement when Britain leaves had not gone far enough.

“By the end of October, we will not have sufficient progress,” Juncker told reporters in Tallinn, a day after his chief negotiator ended the last round of Brexit talks.

“At the end of this week, I am saying that there will be no sufficient progress from now until October unless miracles will happen.”

His words were echoed by other leaders, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also saying both sides would need “a small miracle” to make the required progress before the October summit.

Irish leader Leo Varadkar said it was “still very evident that there’s more work to be done”.

Their words will be a blow for May, who wants to move quickly on to discussion of the future trade relationship and a transitional arrangement part of the deal Britain says is needed before any kind of financial settlement can be agreed.

In Tallinn, May sidestepped questions over whether she was confident of the October deadline.

New tone