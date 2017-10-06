Animal rights activists say some of the Amazon's most endangered animals are under threat because tourists are taking selfies with them.

The World Animal Protection said in a report that Instagram has seen a 292 percent increase in wildlife selfies since 2014 around the world.

Of these, more than 40 percent involved humans "hugging or inappropriately interacting with a wild animal."

World Animal Protection said in a report released Tuesday that the animals are captured and often battered to make them perform.