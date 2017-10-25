TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
One million refugees in Turkey are now using 'Kizilay' cards
$34 are put on the card every month, which refugees can spend as they wish.
One million refugees in Turkey are now using 'Kizilay' cards
Turkish Crescent President Kerem Kinik gives a speech marking the distribution of one million Kizilay Cards in Ankara, Turkey on September, 2017. / AA
October 25, 2017

An aid scheme that allows refugees to use cards to withdraw money from cashpoints and pay for goods and services has reached more than one million people. 

The Emergency Social Safety Net has been in operation for one year in Turkey, and is a joint operation between the Turkish Government, the EU, the Turkish Red Crescent and the UN's World Food Programme. 

Every month, $34 are put on the 'Kizilay' cards which refugees, who are primarily of Syrian origin, can spend as they wish.

Recommended

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla