Turkey launched a joint venture to manufacture its first domestically produced car in its capital, Ankara on Thursday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and the Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu attended the launch of the automobile industry's domestic joint-venture group at the presidential palace.

Erdogan announced that five automotive supplier firms – Anadolu Group, BMC, Kiraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding – will jointly manufacture Turkey's first car.

The president expressed his gratitude to the firms and promised his "full support" for the venture.