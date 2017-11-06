POLITICS
Dongfeng Race Team takes early lead in Volvo Ocean Race
The first day of the race's second leg began in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal, with the seven teams facing a 7,000-nautical-mile journey to Cape Town, South Africa.
Volvo Ocean Race Dongfeng Race Team, Team Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Team Brunel, team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, team AkzoNobel and Team Mapfre sail during the departure for the second leg in Lisbon, Portugal November 5, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2017

The Dongfeng Race Team produced a strong start to take an early lead in the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race on Sunday, November 5.

Day one of the second leg of the race began in the picturesque waters off Lisbon, Portugal, with the seven teams facing a daunting 7,000-nautical-mile journey to Cape Town, South Africa.

The Dongfeng Race Team, skippered by Charles Chaudrier, opened up an impressive 0.2-nautical-mile lead after just an hour of racing from Team Brunel. Vestas 11th Hour Racing, winner of the first leg from Alicante to Lisbon, was back in fifth, already 1.6-nautical-miles behind the Dongfeng Race Team.

The Volvo Ocean Race consists of 11 legs, with the finish set for The Hague, Netherlands, on June 30 next year.

SOURCE:Reuters
