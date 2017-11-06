Turkey has ranked the highest in terms of energy demands among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries over the past 15 years, according to data collected by the Turkish government.

The country wants to be an energy centre, being strategically located at the crossroads of oil-rich former Soviet and Middle Eastern nations, and European countries in need of oil and gas supplies.

Turkey imports most of its energy, as domestic resources only account for 26 percent of its total demand.

Oil, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are Turkey's top imports, having costed the country $198.6 billion in 2016.

Oil

Turkey imports much of its oil from two countries — Azerbaijan and Iraq. The two nations combined annually supply around 120 million tonnes of crude oil, with nearly 71 million tonnes coming from two pipelines in Iraq.

In 2016, domestic oil consumption was around 42 million tonnes, having increased from 38 million in 2015.

The remainder of that the oil is sent to European energy consumer markets. Ankara also sells refined black crude back to Iraq.

Despite being surrounded by oil-rich countries, Turkey has few known oil fields of its own.

Last year, Turkey's domestic production of oil was around 2.6 million tonnes per year, drilled from the southeastern Batman province.

Natural gas

Turkey is an important consumer of natural gas and its demand has been growing.

However, domestic production cannot keep up with that demand, having contributed only one percent of the total needed last year.

There are four operational gas pipelines in Turkey. Two of them come from Russia, the biggest supplier of natural gas, having pumped 53 percent of total consumption in 2016.

It is followed by Iran and Azerbaijan, having supplied 31 percent of the total demand last year.