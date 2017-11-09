Turkey's best known base jumper on Thursday successfully leapt from the iconic Galata Tower in Istanbul, following in the footsteps of a legendary Ottoman aviator almost four centuries ago.

Cengiz Kocak, 44, landed safely and his parachute rapidly activated after he jumped from the 36-metre (118 foot) high balcony of the tower.

The adventurer, who has completed base jumps throughout Turkey and abroad, is the first person in modern times to jump from the tower.

"I don't get so excited normally but this time I was very excited, I couldn't sleep at night," Kocak said after landing in the square beneath the tower.

"It has been a location that I have had in my mind since my childhood," he said.

A symbol of Istanbul and a major tourist hotspot, Galata Tower was built in 1348 and offers a spectacular panoramic view of the city overlooking the Golden Horn and the Bosphorus.

When it was built, it was the tallest building in Istanbul. During the Ottoman era, the stone-made tower was used to spot fires in the city.