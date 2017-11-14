US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he sought the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the case of three UCLA basketball players, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store last week.

"What they did was unfortunate," Trump told reporters in Manila.

He said the players could have faced long prison sentences, and described Xi's response as "terrific."

Trump had raised the issue with Xi during a dinner held during the US leader's November 8-10 state visit to Beijing.

Trump was in the Philippines capital for a summit of Asian leaders.

"We hope everything works out," Trump said, adding that he hoped the players could come home soon.

Asked about the players and Trump's discussing the issue with Xi, China Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing: "Until now, I have not received any update, so I am unable to provide any further information."