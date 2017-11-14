Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday announced that he would return from Saudi Arabia in the next two days.

"I am feeling very well, I will return to Lebanon within two days," Hariri wrote on Twitter.

"My family lives here in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom of goodness," he added.

On November 4, Hariri announced resignation during a televised speech broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept his resignation, which came under mysterious circumstances, until Hariri returns to the country.

Lebanon has insisted the resignation was forced by Hariri’s Saudi patrons and that he is being kept in the kingdom against his will. Hariri denied those reports in a Sunday TV interview and said he’ll return to Lebanon within days.

Some Lebanese officials have said he should return with his family, so he could be free of any Saudi pressure.

Iran-Saudi tensions

Hariri’s resignation came amid mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.