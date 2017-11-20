WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many Rohingya children in Bangladesh camps miss school
Many of the Rohingya children in crowded refugee camps along the Bangladesh border miss school as an estimated 1,400 of them are sole providers for their families.
Rohingya refugee children wait to receive food outside the distribution center at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on November 17, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2017

The welfare of children is in the spotlight on Monday as the UN marks Universal Children’s Day.

The Rohingya refugee crisis is one example where children are particularly vulnerable. 

An estimated 1,400 Rohingya children are sole providers for their families in crowded refugee camps along the Bangladesh border. 

One in 12 children around the world live in worse conditions than those of their parents, according to a UNICEF report.

One such child is Tahera Begum who lives in a Bangladesh refugee camp. Although she is only 10 years old, she has no other choice but to serve as the head of her household.

“I wake up in the morning and go to the hills to collect firewood, and then I go to fetch water ... I live with my ill parents and four other siblings. I also sell wood at the bazaar for money,” says Tahera.

TRT World ’s Caitlin McGee reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
