Animal rights protestors have held up the world's greatest steeplechase the Grand National at Aintree racecourse in Merseyside, England to evoke memories of the 1993 horse race that was declared null and void.

Activist group Animal Rights had vowed their "biggest action yet" to cancel the Grand National by forming a human barricade across the racecourse on Saturday.

Several had been arrested prior to the race but some still made it onto the course at the second fence and further down the course - others were caught in a layby. The race was meant to go off at 1615 GMT.

The 39 runners were in the paddock, but after the delay were sent back to the pre-parade ring whilst the jockeys were kept in the weighing room.

As the protestors were being led away - loudly jeered by spectators out on the course - the jockeys were given the green light to come out.

"It is disappointing for everyone. It is the people's race. It is Liverpool's race," trainer Nicky Henderson told broadcaster ITV.

"Horses understand when they are going to race. To keep them in this sort of atmosphere is not good for them."

Peter Scudamore - who rode in the 1993 race - said it was part and parcel of the sport.

"It's part of what we have got to go through. It is what it is," said Scudamore, whose girlfriend Lucinda Russell saddles the fancied Corach Rambler.

"I wish people would see the care the staff give to them."

In 1993 animal rights activists staged a protest near the first fence, resulting in two false starts and the race void.

According to UK-based animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports, three horses have died so far this week.