A fresh ceasefire was announced this week by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar after five days of violence that claimed around 300 lives in capital Juba.

The latest fighting broke out on the eve of July 9, which is the fifth anniversary of the country's independence from Sudan.

It has raised fears of a relapse of a civil war.

Who is fighting who

The rivalry between Kiir and Machar, both on the battlefield and in politics, is not new. Both men fought against each other and rose to power during Sudan's 1983-2005 civil war between north and south.

Civil war broke out again in South Sudan in December 2013 after Kiir sacked Machar as vice president for allegedly plotting a coup.

Following his dismissal, Machar had claimed that he planned to head the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), which led the country to secede from Khartoum after fighting one of Africa's longest civil wars.

Machar is currently heading the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO). Many elected members of Sudan's parliament, belonging to Kiir's SPLA, had defected to Machar's opposition and were later expelled from the House.

In May 2015 and during the civil war, South Sudan's 302 member parliament legislated to amend the country's transitional 2011 constitution to extend the presidential and parliamentary term until July 9, 2018, with 264 members voting in favour and a handful opposing it.

Kiir took over the reign of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) following the death of his predecessor John Garang, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2005.

Garang was a charismatic leader who launched the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) in 1983 to rebel against the government in Khartoum.

Sudan was a British colony which gained independence in January 1956. It was divided between the Muslim-majority north and the Christian and animist dominated South.

The fighting between the forces loyal to the government in Khartoum and the Christian and animist southern rebels killed nearly two million people and displaced twice as many before a 2005 peace deal.

Garang also played a key role in securing the peace deal with Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's National Congress Party.

The deal provided for north and south to share wealth and power, for national democratic elections in April 2010 and a southern referendum in 2011 on independence.

Garang was killed while travelling on the Ugandan presidential helicopter, just weeks after his triumphant return to Khartoum to join Sudan's government as first vice president under the deal to end the 22-year-long fighting.

Kiir, who is known as a no-nonsense man, won the April 2010 elections against his only rival and former ally Lam Akol with almost 93 percent of the vote.

He lead the then semi-autonomous region to independence after a referendum.

Kiir also commands great respect across the country for his role in uniting the often squabbling tribes and militias which make up the elite.

Of late he has been facing criticism from within his party as well as donors and common citizens for failing to deliver on the dividends of "peace" development.

Machar on the other hand, best known for his broad smile and marriage to the late glamorous British aid worker Emma McCune, is a controversial character in South Sudan.

He sided with Khartoum during the civil war, which led to the split and subsequent murderous violence between the rebel southerners.

Machar is also accused of being responsible for an inter-tribal massacre of thousands in Bor in 1991.

Machar is respected among his Nuer, one of the biggest tribes after Kiir's dominant Dinka.

He is well-spoken and holds a PhD degree from the US university of Bradford whereas Kiir spent much of his life in the bush.

End of civil war

The two-year war ended in the world's youngest nation after a peace deal was signed by the two leaders in August 2015.

The deal was brokered by the regional eight-nation IGAD bloc, along with the UN, the African Union, China, Britain, Norway and the United State. The country also faced UN sanctions if a deal could not have been reached.

Political wrangling over the nitty-gritty of the peace deal and sporadic violence ensued after Machar returned to Juba in April and retook the post of vice president.

Some analysts say that hardliners on both sides never supported the August 2015 peace deal as they want to end the conflict through military means.

Kiir's long-time ally and army chief Paul Malong, who is a top general and powerful politician commanding an ethnic Dinka militia opposes power-sharing with Machar.

Machar's authority over his forces is also questionable, particularly with regard to his command over ethnic militia such as the so-called ‘White Army'.

The fearsome militia of cattle-raiding youth pay little heed to anyone but their direct leaders.

Humanitarian crises

UN experts have held both Kiir and Machar responsible for violence during the civil war which claimed the lives of thousands of people.