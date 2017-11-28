TÜRKİYE
Turkish jets bomb PKK targets in northern Iraq
Over 40 PKK targets have been destroyed in an air strike in northern Iraq, the Turkish military says.
The latest air strikes by Turkey were carried out on Monday, according to the military. / AP
November 28, 2017

Turkey's military said on Tuesday that its jets carried out air strikes in northern Iraq against PKK targets.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the air strikes were launched on Monday in Iraq's Asos region near the mountainous border with Turkey, destroying 41 targets including shelters and tunnels of the terror group. 

The military further said jets and drones that were involved in the air strikes returned safely back to the base.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. In its over three decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

SOURCE:AA
