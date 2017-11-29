A tribal militia killed at least 43 people in South Sudan's central Jonglei state, local officials said on Wednesday, as part of a cycle of tit-for-tat revenge killings that local authorities have so far been powerless to stop.

The killings are the latest chapter in a chain of revenge attacks, cattle raiding and child abduction between the Murle ethnic group and another group, the Dinka Bor.

Raiders from the Murle ethnic group killed 20 men, 22 women and one child, and injured 19 people in the small village of Duk Payel on Tuesday, Jonglei Information Minister Jocab Akech Deng said.

But Dut Achuek, a state minister, said eight people died in an attack on Monday in Jonglei state, while a follow-up raid on Tuesday left "23 women killed and...19 men killed."

Most of the victims were civilians whose homes were burned and livestock stolen, Achuek said.

Both attacks, by armed men from the Murle ethnic group, targeted Dinkas living in villages around 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Bor, the state capital.

Rivalry between ethnic groups

Kudumoc Nyakurono, information minister for neighbouring Boma state, confirmed the involvement of Murle militia from the area.