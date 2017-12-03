Argentina's navy on Saturday investigated what appeared to be remains of a ship on the South Atlantic seabed, but concluded they did not correspond to the submarine that disappeared more than two weeks ago with 44 crew members on board.

The remains detected at 477 metres (1565 feet) under the ocean had dimensions similar to the missing ARA San Juan, but appeared to be from a sunken fishing vessel, Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told journalists.

On Thursday authorities formally ended the search for survivors, shifting its mission from rescue to recovery.

"The extreme environment, the time elapsed, and the lack of any evidence prevent sustaining a scenario compatible with human life," Balbi said.