The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) representative to Turkey has been summoned to the Directorate General of Security in Ankara after the testimony of a former Turkish police supervisor in the US case against Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Attila, the former deputy CEO of Turkey's public Halkbank has been charged with violating US sanctions on Iran. The high profile case also involves Reza Zarrab, the Turkish-Iranian businessman who struck a plea bargain and is now the prosecution's star witness.

In his testimony, Monday, the former officer Huseyin Korkmaz, suspected of being tied to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), said the FBI gave him $50,000 in financial assistance and the prosecutor's office helped pay for his rent.

Korkmaz said that he began investigating Zarrab in 2013 for smuggling gold and money laundering. He had also stated to the Turkish court that he never saw evidence that Atilla had taken bribes. Korkmaz illegally left the country in 2016 and changed his ID.