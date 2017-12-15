Palestinians are angry about the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

We are angry because such a recognition is an acknowledgement that the US supports Israel in its colonisation of our land. In Jerusalem, this colonisation is translated into the ethnic cleansing of our people from the city. But this support isn’t new. It is a century old, and our anger is that old too.

For Palestinians on the ground, Trump’s announcement is the normalisation of Israeli policies of colonisation. With the fear of putting things in a positive light, I dare say that this is the most honest US administration. Its positions and actions are consistent regarding the occupation of Palestine.

Throughout the history of the Zionist project, successive US administrations have been supportive. Political, military and financial support was given to the Zionist movement prior to the Nakbain 1948, and has continued and grown since the declaration of independence by the state of Israel on Palestinian lands.

Politically, this support has best been demonstrated through the use of the veto power at the UN Security Council. The US has used its veto power a total of 79 times, 42 of which have been used to protect Israel. Financially and militarily, Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II. By the end of 2016, the United States had provided Israel with a little more than $127 billion in aid.

In September 2016, Obama gave Israel a “goodbye gift”. A new 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) according to which the United States pledges to provide $38 billion in military aid ($33 billion in Foreign Military Financing grants plus $5 billion in missile defence appropriations) to Israel. The previous MOU, which ended in 2016, was a $30 billion, 10-year agreement.

In Jerusalem, this money supports Israeli plans to ethnically cleanse as many Palestinian residents as possible, with a declared aspirational demographic “balance” of 70 percent Israeli and 30 percent Palestinian. The Israeli authorities have been bureaucratically and silently displacing Palestinian Jerusalemites.

The policies are known to all: land confiscation, home demolition, residency permit revocation, the suffocation of our economy and intentional neglect and underdevelopment in general.

There are many reasons for the historic unconditional, diplomatic and financial support that the US provides Israel with. Among these is intelligence sharing, ideological unity, the strong Zionist lobby and more. This support has been steadily growing and evolving over decades, and the Trump Administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a natural result of a long-term process.