Football: Kane sets Premier League calendar year goal record
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane sets a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, scoring for the 37th time in 2017, against Southampton at Wembley.
Harry Kane (white shirt) scores a Premier League record 37th goal in 2017 in Tottenham Hotspur's game against Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, December 26, 2017. / Reuters
By John Jirik
December 26, 2017

Harry Kane set a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year as the Tottenham Hotspur forward scored for the 37th time in 2017.

Kane's 22nd-minute header against Southampton at Wembley on Tuesday took him past Alan Shearer's previous record, which was set when he played for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

The 24-year-old Kane admitted he was keen to break Shearer's record after he moved level with the former England star with a hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Kane now has 22 goals for Tottenham in all competitions this season.

SOURCE:AFP
