Old books salvaged from the garbage have a new lease on life in an abandoned brick factory in Turkey's capital Ankara.

A group of garbage collectors in Ankara's Cankaya district have set up a unique library open to all visitors.

“When I was working on my shift, we found some bags next to the [trash] containers. We opened and looked into it. We found a lot of different books. So we talked to our bosses. After that, we started to take them with us,” one of the garbage collectors Dursun Ipek said.