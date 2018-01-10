At least 15 people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations on Tuesday as heavy rain sent mud and boulders sliding down hills stripped of vegetation by southern California's recent wildfires.

Officials said at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopters.

Rescue crews used helicopters to lift people to safety because of blocked roads, and firefighters slogged through waist-high mud to pull a muck-covered 14-year-old girl out of the ruins of a home in Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles, where she had been trapped for hours.

She was taken away on a stretcher.

"The best way I can describe it is, it looked like a World War One battlefield," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya has more.

Massive damage

Several houses were destroyed, and residents were unaccounted for in neighborhoods hard to reach because of downed trees and power lines, he said.

The mud was reported to be up to 1.5 metres deep in places.

"We're performing multiple rescues. There will be more," said Santa Barbara County Fire Department Captain Dave Zaniboni, adding that some of those brought to safety were buried in mud.

There was a backlog of scores of callers requesting help.