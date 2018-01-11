Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that for the Sochi Summit and the Astana process to succeed, attacks by the Syrian regime's on civilians in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib need to stop.

Turkish presidential sources said that Erdogan had made the call for an end to attacks on civilians in a telephone call with Putin late on Thursday.

The Turkish and Russian presidents discussed continuing regime attacks on civilians in Syria as well as bilateral ties, according to presidential sources.

They also discussed the ongoing Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and Turkish Stream projects as well as other aspects of energy sector cooperation.

The two leaders voiced their resolve to further improve bilateral ties in every area.

Erdogan and Putin also spoke about a meeting of the Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council set for later this year.

The Syria conference on Sochi is set to be held on January 29-30 with the participation of about 1,700 people.

Turkey has been fiercely opposed to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad during his country's six-year-old civil war but has recently been working with his allies Russia and Iran for a political resolution to the conflict.