Regime airstrikes have killed 33 civilians over the past 24 hours in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib where Bashar al Assad's forces are fighting militants, a war monitor said on Monday.

On Monday alone, the strikes killed 16 civilians including 11 in the town of Saraqeb's vegetable market, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Seventeen others were killed on Sunday in raids on various areas of the province, large parts of which are controlled by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which is dominated by Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate.

"Regime warplanes have intensified their strikes over the past 24 hours after relative calm due to bad weather," Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman said.

Syrian regime troops had been advancing on Idlib as part of a fierce offensive launched in late December with Russian backing.

At the market in Saraqeb, an AFP correspondent saw pools of blood on the ground. Small trucks loaded with sacks of potatoes stood abandoned after their windows were blasted from their frames.