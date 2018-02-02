Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday accused neighbouring Pakistan of failing to move against the Taliban, and pledged a new security plan for Kabul after hundreds of people were killed and wounded in two deadly attacks in the capital last month.

"We are waiting for Pakistan to act," Ghani said in a televised address after weekly prayers, in which he accused Pakistan of being the "Taliban centre".

Afghans "demand" peace and want "practical actions (from Pakistan)", he added.

Afghanistan has long accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban by giving shelter and aid to leaders of the Taliban insurgency, a charge denied by Pakistan, which points to the thousands of its own citizens killed by militants of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says has hideouts in Afghanistan.

Pakistan also says it can't be a scapegoat for the US and Afghan governments' failures in controlling the situation inside Afghanistan.

In fact, a recent BBC report said that the Taliban, "whom US-led forces spent billions of dollars trying to defeat," are active across 70 percent of the country.

Mounting public anger

A recent attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, and a suicide bombing on a crowded city street a week later, have stoked public anger in Afghanistan and stepped up pressure on Ghani's Western-backed government to improve security.

The attacks, which killed more than 130 people and wounded hundreds more, were claimed by the Taliban, which is fighting to drive out international troops from Afghanistan.

Afghan and US officials said that the Pakistan-based Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network was responsible.

"The attack is not against our men, women or children but against the Afghan nation and it requires a national, comprehensive response," Ghani said, adding that security officials would present a new plan on Sunday.

Ghani said 11 arrests had been made and a complete list of individuals Kabul believed to be behind the attacks, as well as the networks that supported them, had been given to Pakistani authorities.