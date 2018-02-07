Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition began a major operation on Wednesday against Daesh hiding out in a northeastern desert region, the military said.

The army, rapid intervention forces and paramilitaries, in coordination with Kurdish fighters and with Iraqi and coalition air cover, launched the operation east of Tuz Khurmatu "to chase away Daesh remnants," said Iraq's Security Information Centre.

Iraqi forces retook several villages and stormed a Daesh camp, according to the rapid intervention forces. The operation met no initial resistance.

Iraq declared victory against Daesh in December, more than three years after the group seized a third of its territory and swathes of neighbouring Syria.

Daesh militants are still active, however, and there have been several attacks against government forces in the Tuz Khurmatu region.