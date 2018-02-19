Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has been charged with a doping offence at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in mixed doubles with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova, tested positive for Meldonium, Russian officials said on Monday.

Here are some of the key issues surrounding the drug:

What is Meldonium?

A Latvian-made drug available over the counter in Russia and other Eastern European and former Soviet countries, often without a prescription. The drug's manufacturer, Grindeks, says it is mostly aimed at people with heart conditions, though it can also be used for "physical and psycho-emotional overload" in otherwise healthy people.

Meldonium's inventor, chemist Ivars Kalvins, has said it was given to Soviet soldiers fighting in Afghanistan to boost their stamina.

However, Grindeks and Kalvins have argued it shouldn't be banned in sports, with the manufacturer saying that it "cannot improve athletic performance, but it can stop tissue damage" during intense exercise.

Meldonium is usually known by the brand name Mildronate, though other names have been used.

Why was it banned?

In September 2015, The World Anti-Doping Agency said that Meldonium would be banned as of January 1, 2016.

A study conducted at the European Games in June 2015 and later published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found 66 of 762 athletes taking Meldonium, which the authors called "excessive and inappropriate use ... in a generally healthy athlete population."

It was offered to Russian national teams in numerous sports and was believed to help athletes tolerate tough training.