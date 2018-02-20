The Turkish government is calling on Kosovo to close schools linked to the US-based businessman and cleric, Fetullah Gulen that was behind the 2016 attempted coup.

To counter the influence of the Gulen educational institutions, Turkey's government partly funds Maarif schools in several countries.

The aim is to offer a choice from other schools, as well they say, to raise educational standards. Two schools, operated by the state-run Maarif Foundation, have already opened in Kosovo and another seven are planned.