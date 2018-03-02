The primary targets of Daesh, al Qaeda and Boko Haram have always been Muslim, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday during a joint news conference with his Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the capital Bamako.

The Turkish president on February 26 started a four-nation Africa tour with a visit to Algeria followed by Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.

Erdogan criticised the "callous" attitude of Western countries towards terrorism and urged them to be "much more sensitive" in this regard.

"Whoever identifies terrorist groups with a particular religion or ethnic identity plays into the hands of those terrorists," he said.

Turkey's interests in Africa have increased since the governing Justice and Development party took power in 2002.

In a decade, its trade with the continent has been tripled to nearly $19 billion.

TRT World'sAhmed Al Burai reports from Dakar in Senegal.