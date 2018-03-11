While parts of the world have all but banished measles, Europe is still getting hit with large outbreaks where some people don't get vaccinated.

Measles is still a bigger problem across parts of Africa and Asia, where outbreaks can be particularly devastating in malnourished children or those with other illnesses like tuberculosis or AIDS. Most of the 89,000 measles deaths in the world each year are in developing countries.

In Europe, there were more than 21,000 cases of measles and 35 deaths last year, a fourfold increase in cases compared to the previous year. With more than 5,000 cases each, Romania and Italy had the biggest epidemics — and the drive to vaccinate children against measles has even become a leading issue in Italy's general election on Sunday.

TRT World's Jack Parrock reports.

Measles is among the world's most contagious diseases. The virus is spread in the air through coughing or sneezing.

It can be prevented with a vaccine that's been in use since the 1960s. Health officials say that vaccination rates of at least 95 percent are needed to prevent epidemics.

Epidemics

In some regions of Italy, the rate is about 85 percent, one of the lowest in Europe. Epidemics have also emerged in countries including Ukraine, Greece and Romania, where officials have noted declines in overall vaccination coverage, problems with the vaccine supply and poor disease surveillance systems.

Vaccine scepticism remains high in many parts of Europe after past immunisation problems.

In France, a national hepatitis B vaccination campaign that was suspended in 1998 amid concerns of bad side effects led to widespread wariness of immunisations.

And during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, numerous European critics alleged that the push for swine flu vaccinations was the result of drugmakers' undue influence on the World Health Organization.